AMS Pre-Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Revenues of EUR 470.3 Million
AMS, a worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, pre-announces fourth quarter 2017 revenues of EUR 470.3 million resulting in record full year revenues for 2017. With fourth quarter 2017 revenues 252% higher than a year ago, ams achieved record 2017 full year revenues of EUR 1,063.8 million, up 93% from EUR 549.9 million in 2016 (282% and 100% higher in constant currency, respectively).
This very strong growth resulted from new consumer business in 3D sensing and
advanced light sensing in particular.
Based on increases in revenue pipeline visibility, ams is excited to announce
the increase of its revenue growth expectation for 2016-2019 to 60% compound
annual growth rate (CAGR), combined with an adjusted EBIT margin target of 30%
from 2019 onwards. The substantial upward change, which translates into 2019
expected revenues of more than EUR 2.2 billion, is particularly driven by a
range of revenue pipeline opportunities in smartphone and consumer applications
that are clearly coming into view. Resulting from structural growth in sensing,
this includes programs in 3D, optical and spectral sensing, among others, as
well as attractive growth contributions from ams' automotive, industrial and
medical business.
ams will publish financial information for fiscal year and fourth quarter 2017
on 6 February 2018 before market open as previously announced.
