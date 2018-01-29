AMS Pre-Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Revenues of EUR 470.3 Million

AMS: Strong growth resulted from new consumer business in 3D sensing and advanced light sensing / Picture: © Vindobona

This very strong growth resulted from new consumer business in 3D sensing and

advanced light sensing in particular.

Based on increases in revenue pipeline visibility, ams is excited to announce

the increase of its revenue growth expectation for 2016-2019 to 60% compound

annual growth rate (CAGR), combined with an adjusted EBIT margin target of 30%

from 2019 onwards. The substantial upward change, which translates into 2019

expected revenues of more than EUR 2.2 billion, is particularly driven by a

range of revenue pipeline opportunities in smartphone and consumer applications

that are clearly coming into view. Resulting from structural growth in sensing,

this includes programs in 3D, optical and spectral sensing, among others, as

well as attractive growth contributions from ams' automotive, industrial and

medical business.

ams will publish financial information for fiscal year and fourth quarter 2017

on 6 February 2018 before market open as previously announced.

###

About ams

ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor

solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing

a seamless interface between humans and technology.

ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form

factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products

include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for

consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.

With headquarters in Austria, ams employs 11,000 people globally and serves more

than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange

(ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at www.ams.com