ams AG / ams expands Management Board with Mark Hamersma as Chief Business Development Officer

Published: December 15, 2017; 18:02 · (Vindobona)

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that Mark Hamersma will join Alexander Everke, CEO, Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch, CFO, and Thomas Stockmeier, COO, on the Management Board of ams as Chief Business Development Officer (CBO) as of 1 January 2018.

Mark has 24 years of experience in the high-tech industry in various strategy
and business development, M&A as well as general management roles. He has been
Executive Vice President at ams for almost two years during which period he
helped formulate ams' sensor solutions strategy, closed ten M&A and partnership
deals, and was general manager of ams'…

This article includes a total of 340 words.

