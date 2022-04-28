Sponsored Content
Amendment to the Law: Improved Integration Measures and Professional Recognition for Ukrainians in Austria
The Austrian National Council is currently working on an amendment to the law, which should enable Ukrainian displaced persons to get better access to integration and educational opportunities. In addition, it will be easier in the future to have professional qualifications recognized in Austria if various documents are not presentable.
The main aim is to facilitate integration and access to the labor market for displaced persons from Ukraine. / Picture: © © Alissa Everett 2022
Recently, the Austrian National Council introduced an amendment to the Integration Act and the Recognition and Evaluation Act. In the future, it will be possible for displaced persons to take advantage of all integration measures such as German courses or orientation assistance. In addition, measures will be taken to make it easier to prove professional qualifications in the home…
