Amendment to the Law: Improved Integration Measures and Professional Recognition for Ukrainians in Austria

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:01 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Austrian National Council is currently working on an amendment to the law, which should enable Ukrainian displaced persons to get better access to integration and educational opportunities. In addition, it will be easier in the future to have professional qualifications recognized in Austria if various documents are not presentable.

The main aim is to facilitate integration and access to the labor market for displaced persons from Ukraine. / Picture: © © Alissa Everett 2022

Recently, the Austrian National Council introduced an amendment to the Integration Act and the Recognition and Evaluation Act. In the future, it will be possible for displaced persons to take advantage of all integration measures such as German courses or orientation assistance. In addition, measures will be taken to make it easier to prove professional qualifications in the home…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria Could Be Independent of Russian Gas by 2027 (April 27)
Population Growth in Austria: Ukrainian Immigration Provides for Over 9 Million Inhabitants (April 27)
1,350 Ukrainian Displaced Persons Could be Accommodated by Private Apartments in Vienna (April 21)
Read More
Ukraine, Susanne Raab, Russo-Ukrainian War, Refugees, Martin Polaschek, Integration, AIF Austrian Integration Fund, Federal Chancellery of Austria
Featured
How the Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis Affects Life in Vienna
See latest Vindobona Newsletter