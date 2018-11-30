Meet the New Ambassador of Brazil to Austria: H.E. Mr. José Antônio Marcondes de Carvalho

The New Ambassador of Brazil to Austria and to the International Organizations in Vienna: H.E. Mr. José Antônio Marcondes de Carvalho / Picture: © Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil

A diplomat since 1976, José Antônio Marcondes de Carvalho graduated in Law.

Since the beginning of his career, he specialized in regional and economic international negotiations.

During eight years he was the Head of the Regional Integration Department of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He worked in the Brazilian Embassies of Washington and Havana and in the Brazilian Mission to the UN in New York.

He also served as Chief of the Brazilian Representation to FAO and as Brazil's Ambassador to Venezuela.

He has been Undersecretary for Environment, Energy and Science and Technology and Brazil's chief negotiator for climate change from August, 2013.

Since autumn 2018 he is Ambassador of Brazil to Austria and to the International Organizations in Vienna.