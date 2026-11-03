Airport Tax Dispute: Chancellor Christian Stocker Hints at a Reduction in the Airport Tax

In response to calls from politicians and the industry to abolish the airline tax, Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) has indicated that he is “open to discussion.” / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Arne Müseler / www.arne-mueseler.com / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)

Chancellor Stocker’s announcement marks the culmination—for now—of a months-long tug-of-war over the costs of operating the domestic aviation industry, as reported by ORF. Pressure on the federal government had recently increased dramatically. A total of eight state governors (including those from Tyrol, Salzburg, Upper Austria, Styria, Carinthia, Vienna, and Lower Austria) joined forces and submitted urgent motions calling on the federal government to abolish or drastically reduce the tax. The states’ main concerns: the threat to regional connectivity and losses in tourism.

Leading the charge, the low-cost airline Ryanair has waged a direct campaign against the Austrian federal government and Chancellor Stocker in recent months. Airlines and Flughafen Wien AG pointed out that capacity is increasingly being shifted to neighboring airports abroad.

Critics have consistently cited the European comparison as a counterexample: Neighboring countries such as Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, and Sweden have completely abolished their flight taxes, while Germany at least implemented a reduction. As a result, the nearby Bratislava Airport (only about 55 kilometers from Vienna) recorded significant passenger growth, while passenger numbers at Vienna-Schwechat and at the state-run airports came under noticeable pressure.

The Status Quo and the Critics’ Arguments

The ticket tax is currently having a noticeable impact in Austria. The standard tax amounts to 12 euros per passenger and flight ticket. For short-haul flights under 350 kilometers, there is even a surcharge, bringing the total to 30 euros.

For the domestic aviation industry and the tourism sector, this tax represents a significant burden in the face of international competition. Airlines pass these costs directly on to customers—as a result, flights departing from Austria become significantly more expensive for vacationers and business travelers compared to neighboring countries.

On the other hand, environmental organizations (such as the Momentum Institute) and the Green Party point to the tax’s environmental incentive effect and the resulting revenue shortfalls: In 2025, the tax brought in just under 180 million euros to the state treasury; approximately 190 million euros were budgeted for 2026. To date, the revenue has flowed directly into the general budget and has been used, among other things, to help fund public transportation and the climate ticket.

Political Controversy and Offset Funding

Although Chancellor Stocker has now sent a clear signal in favor of a rate reduction, the actual implementation is by no means straightforward.

Most recently, as reported by NEWS, Transportation Minister Peter Hanke (SPÖ) had spoken out against a complete abolition but considered a reduction in the tax as part of a comprehensive package to support the aviation industry to be realistic. To effectively reduce the ticket tax, government and expert circles estimate a funding requirement of approximately 50 to 60 million euros.

This is creating political tension within the coalition. While budgets for rail projects are being cut and ticket prices for public transportation (such as the Klimaticket) are rising, air travel—of all things—would receive financial relief. In times of strict austerity measures in the federal budget, this relief must be offset by counter-financing—possibly from ÖVP-led ministries.

Will passengers notice the price reduction?

The reduction announced by Federal Chancellor Stocker is a clear concession to the business community and the federal states. The aviation industry welcomes the move as a long-overdue signal to save the competitiveness of Austrian airports.

The key issues in the upcoming rounds of negotiations will be how much the tax is reduced and whether the airlines will actually pass this relief on to passengers in the form of lower ticket prices or use it to improve their profit margins.

BMF

Vienna International Airport

Momentum Institute