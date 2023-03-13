Airport Strikes in Germany Also Affect Vienna
There will be many strikes in Airports in several cities in Germany. This will be the reason for plenty of flight cancellations occurring in Germany and the world. Vienna airport in Schwechat is also being affected.
Vienna-Schwechat Airport is affected by the strikes announced for tomorrow at the airports of Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hanover. Of the four German cities, the destinations of Berlin, Hamburg, and Hanover are scheduled for tomorrow, and 29 flights were planned, of which 20 are canceled as of today, according to a spokesperson for Vienna Airport. "We advise all travelers to check with their airline or tour operator regarding their air travel," it was stated. The German trade union ver.di has called on security staff and other employees to take industrial action. According to the airport association ADV, 351 departures will be canceled as things stand, as stated by ORF.
As reported by Meinbezirk, almost 100,000 passengers are affected by flight cancellations at all airports as a result of the strikes in Germany. According to Verdi, the reason for the warning strikes is the collective pay negotiations for public sector employees at the federal and local levels, local negotiations for employees of ground handling services, and negotiations for employees of aviation security, among other things, about supplements for a night and holiday work. Some employers have not yet submitted any offers or the offers are insufficient, it said.
According to ORF, Ver.di says it has been negotiating with the German Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) for years. The surcharges have not been improved since 2006, and an increase has been under discussion since 2013. The employers have not yet made an offer. Initially, no statement was available from the BDLS.