Sponsored
Article Tools

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG / Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act

Published: 10 hours ago; 07:30 · (Vindobona)

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG is declaring the following financial reports below.

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

AGRANA Report on the first three quarters of 2017|18

The company AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:

Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 11.01.2018
Publication Location:
http://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2017_18/A
GRANA_Report_Q1-3_2017_18_EN.pdf

Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Mr. Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12905
e-mail:hannes.haider@agrana.com

Mr. Markus Simak
Public Relations
Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12084
e-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43-1-21137-0
FAX: +43-1-21137-12926
mail: info.ab@agrana.com
WWW: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT0000603709
indexes: WBI
stockmarkets: Stuttgart, Wien, Berlin, Frankfurt
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS
RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0001 2018-01-11/07:30

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Read More
Agrana
ISIN
AT0000603709
Featured
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter