Accident at the AGRANA corn starch mill in Aschach/Donau

After receiving first aid, the majority of those injured will be able to leave

hospital later today. One person is in intensive care and a further two have

been admitted to normal wards. AGRANA is extremely distressed that this incident

led to people being injured. At no time was there a risk to the area around the

plant.

All of the responsible authorities, such as the fire and ambulance services,

were immediately notified by the management team on site. They were at the scene

within minutes, enabling the injured to receive swift medical care. The

evacuation of the site has been suspended again following testing of the

residual levels of chlorine gas early this afternoon. Work has already started

to identify the exact cause of the accident.

The plant at Aschach an der Donau was not operating at the time of the accident

due to scheduled auditing and maintenance work taking place this week.

Production will resume again as scheduled in a few days.

Further inquiry note:

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Mag.(FH) Hannes Haider

Investor Relations

Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12905

e-mail:hannes.haider@agrana.com

Mag.(FH) Markus Simak

Pressesprecher

Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12084

e-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com

