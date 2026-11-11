A Bridge to Southeastern Europe: Austria to Assume the Chairmanship of the Berlin Process in 2027

The motion introduced by Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in consultation with the Ministries of the Interior and Economic Affairs marks a strategic turning point for Viennese diplomacy. The core message is: reliability and momentum in the EU integration process of the six Western Balkan states (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia).

“A credible prospect of EU accession for the Western Balkan states is both a security necessity and an economic opportunity for Austria. By chairing the Berlin Process, we are underscoring that we are a reliable partner for the region on its path toward the EU,” said Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs.

The concept of phased accession: Rewarding Reforms

The Berlin Process, founded in 2014 on Germany’s initiative, sees itself as a driving force for regional cooperation. Austria is now putting a concrete reform concept on the table: phased accession.

Instead of leaving accession candidates in limbo under a protracted “all-or-nothing” principle, the model initiated by Austria provides for gradual integration. If a country implements reforms related to the rule of law and the judiciary, access to the EU single market opens up gradually in return. The European Commission officially incorporated this principle into its reform considerations in October 2026.

Within the framework of the Berlin Process, the focus is on pragmatic and tangible progress. A common regional market to reduce trade barriers within the six Western Balkan states. The integration of the region into the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) to avoid high transaction fees. Also, telecommunications integration with the complete elimination of roaming charges between the EU and the Western Balkan states.

Opportunities for the Domestic Economy and Security

For Austria, as one of the largest investors in Southeast Europe, the initiative holds tangible economic benefits. The Austrian Presidency in 2027 will focus on the economy, energy, infrastructure, and internal security. A functioning free trade zone in the region creates direct markets and safeguards supply chains.

Furthermore, Vienna views the region as a key area for geopolitical stability and migration management. Countering power vacuums prevents third countries such as China or Russia from further expanding their influence in the Western Balkans.

The Obstacles: Challenges Facing Integration

Despite Vienna’s ambitions, the enlargement process faces significant reservations and obstacles both within and outside the European Union. Under current EU decision-making rules, unanimity is required for opening and closing negotiation chapters. Bilateral disputes have repeatedly led to deadlocks in the past. For example, Bulgaria blocked negotiations with North Macedonia for years due to historical and linguistic disputes. There are also unresolved issues between Croatia and Montenegro.

To break through this policy of obstruction, Vienna is demanding that bilateral disputes be excluded from the official enlargement process. In Brussels, regulations are also being discussed that would strip new member states of their veto power over future enlargement decisions for a transitional period (e.g., 15 years).

In several Western and Northern European capitals (such as Paris or The Hague), there is concern about the consequences of a hasty expansion. The fear is that, based on experiences with some earlier accession countries, the EU will once again admit states whose judicial systems are susceptible to political influence.

The integration of economically weaker regions shifts the roles of net contributors and net recipients within the EU budget. Expanding the EU to 30+ members without fundamental reform of voting procedures threatens to paralyze decision-making processes in Brussels.

Deep-seated conflicts also exist within the six countries. The smoldering dispute between Serbia and Kosovo complicates regional integration. Furthermore, deficiencies in the rule of law and political polarization in countries such as Serbia have recently slowed the progress of negotiations.

New Beacons of Hope: The Case of Montenegro

Montenegro is currently considered a pioneer in the accession process. In the fall of 2026, the European Commission outlined a roadmap to conclude negotiations quickly and sign the accession treaty in mid-2027. Montenegro could thus join the EU as its 28th member state in 2028.

Montenegro is seen as a beacon of hope for EU enlargement because, compared to its neighbors, the country has consistently implemented the required reforms in the areas of the rule of law and judicial reform. Under its pro-European leadership, key criteria in the fight against corruption (the so-called IBAR standards) have been successfully met, meaning that all 33 negotiation chapters have now been opened and the majority of them have already been provisionally closed.

A decisive advantage is the absence of serious bilateral obstacles: While countries such as Serbia, Kosovo, or North Macedonia are paralyzed by unresolved border, identity, or status conflicts, Montenegro maintains peaceful relations with its neighbors and has been firmly anchored in NATO since 2017. In addition, the country has been using the euro as its currency for years, which greatly facilitates economic integration.

With a population of just under 620,000, Montenegro hardly fuels fears of financial strain or waves of migration in established EU member states. For the European Union and supporters such as Austria, the small country therefore serves as a perfect showcase project: Achieving the contribution target shows the other candidates in the Western Balkans that genuine reform efforts do indeed pay off in the end. Austria would like to capitalize on this momentum: Montenegro’s successful accession is intended to serve as a positive incentive, demonstrating that reform efforts are worthwhile for the entire region.

Austrian MFA

European Parliament