80th Anniversary of the Treaty of Paris: “South Tyrol is a symbol of a united Europe”

The 80th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Paris was celebrated with a ceremony at the Merano Kurhaus attended by Heads of State Alexander Van der Bellen (l.) and Sergio Mattarella (r.). / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei/Peter Lechner/HBF

It was a gathering of great symbolic significance. Leaders from politics and society gathered at the historic Kurhaus in Merano to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Treaty of Paris. Alongside Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Italian President Sergio Mattarella, South Tyrol’s Governor Arno Kompatscher also took part in the celebrations marking the annual “Day of Autonomy.”

From a Hotbed of Conflict to a Bridge of Peace

In his keynote remarks, Federal President Van der Bellen highlighted the region’s transformation within the European context. “South Tyrol is a special part of Europe—one that does not divide Italy and Austria, but rather unites them,” emphasized the Austrian head of state.

Although their shared history over the past decades has by no means been free of tragic tensions and violent conflicts, the situation has fundamentally changed. South Tyrol has outgrown its role as a long-standing bone of contention between Vienna and Rome and has instead evolved into a unifying bond.

Van der Bellen attributed this success not only to the politicians involved in the negotiations but also explicitly to the local population: Through their commitment to peaceful coexistence, the citizens of all language groups have laid the groundwork for today’s stability. South Tyrol thus stands as a symbol and success story for a united Europe.

A Plea for International Institutions

Van der Bellen placed special emphasis on the role of international bodies in historical peace processes. The United Nations (UN) had played a decisive role in resolving the South Tyrol conflict through diplomatic means. “To anyone who today questions the value of international organizations, I recommend taking a look at the history of South Tyrol,” the Federal President explained.

Against the backdrop of Austria’s upcoming membership in the UN Security Council, he also underscored his country’s ongoing commitment to multilateralism, safeguards, and international diplomacy.

The 1946 Treaty of Paris

The Treaty of Paris (also known as the Gruber-De Gasperi Agreement), signed on September 5, 1946, by Foreign Ministers Karl Gruber (Austria) and Alcide De Gasperi (Italy), laid the foundation for South Tyrolean autonomy. The treaty guaranteed the German- and Ladin-speaking populations of South Tyrol equal rights for their languages, the preservation of their cultural identity, and their own legislative and administrative autonomy.

By enshrining the agreement in the post-World War II peace treaty, Austria assumed the role of a protecting power for the German-speaking population in South Tyrol. After decades of negotiations and diplomatic crises, the treaty ultimately led, via the “South Tyrol Package” (1969), to the current Statute of Autonomy and the Declaration on the Settlement of Disputes before the United Nations in 1992.

Presidential Chancellery of Austria