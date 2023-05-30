42.5 Million Euros for the Establishment of Excellent Technical Competence Centers
Call for proposals for COMET Centres is now open. This Promotes research at a high international level by science and industry.
Under the 7th COMET Centers Call for Proposals, the Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection is providing €42.5 million in federal funding to support up to six new competence centers. The call, which is open to existing COMET centers (K1) or projects as well as new initiatives, is now open. In combination with funding from the federal states and the participating companies' funds, the total volume of the new centers can be up to 120 million euros. The Austrian Research Promotion Agency FFG is responsible for program management.
The COMET competence centers work in collaboration with companies and research partners on solutions for forward-looking topics such as digitization, mobility, and health. The funding is intended to create highly qualified jobs, strengthen the research location, and position Austria internationally in cutting-edge research, according to Minister of Labor and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher.
Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler emphasizes the importance of COMET centers for excellent cooperative research with a long-term perspective. They provide the impetus for innovation and receive international recognition. The centers are characterized by multi-year research programs that meet the strategic interests of science and industry. They also promote the development of competencies and offer long-term planning security as well as flexible project management.
The COMET centers are the leading research funding program in Austria and have been shaping the domestic research landscape for over 20 years. The cooperation between industry and science as well as the joint financing by the federal government, the states, and partners lead to successful innovations, emphasize FFG Managing Directors Henrietta Egerth and Klaus Pseiner.
Interested parties can make their submissions for the call until November 23, 2023. A decision on the funded competence centers is expected in June 2024.