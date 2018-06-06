15th Anniversary of UN Convention Against Corruption: Tackling Corruption From the Top Down Essential

"Corruption affects developed and developing countries alike, and complicity knows no borders. It cripples economic development, stifles entrepreneurship and deters foreign investment. Those who can least afford corruption suffer the most." / Picture: © UN United Nations / UNICEF / Pirozzi

“It all begins with setting an example. By tackling corruption, Governments can show they mean business,” said Secretary-General António Guterres, speaking at a high-level event marking the 15th anniversary of the UN Convention Against Corruption.



“Society cannot function equitably and efficiently when public officials – from doctors to police, judges and politicians…