15th Anniversary of UN Convention Against Corruption: Tackling Corruption From the Top Down Essential
Published: Yesterday; 18:17 · (Vindobona)
Corruption and complicity know no geographical boundaries, and it is society’s most vulnerable who get hurt the most, senior United Nations officials say, calling on Government leaders to fight the scourge, “from the top down”.
"Corruption affects developed and developing countries alike, and complicity knows no borders. It cripples economic development, stifles entrepreneurship and deters foreign investment. Those who can least afford corruption suffer the most."
“It all begins with setting an example. By tackling corruption, Governments can show they mean business,” said Secretary-General António Guterres, speaking at a high-level event marking the 15th anniversary of the UN Convention Against Corruption.
“Society cannot function equitably and efficiently when public officials – from doctors to police, judges and politicians…
