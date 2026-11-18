The National Independence Day celebrations held at the Polish Embassy in Vienna served as a special occasion this year to honor the memory of Józef Maksymilian, Count Ossoliński. / Picture: © Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria (CC BY 3.0 PL)

The ceremony was held in the context of the ongoing "Ossoliński Year." The Polish Sejm had officially designated 2026 as the "Year of Józef Maksymilian Ossoliński" to mark the 200th anniversary of the death of this prominent scholar, writer, and patron of the arts. Ossoliński (1754–1826)—who, with Emperor Francis I's authorization, founded the renowned Ossolineum National Institute in Lemberg (now Wrocław) in 1817—spent much of his life in the imperial capital on the Danube. In Vienna, he served for many years as prefect of the Imperial Court Library—now known as the Austrian National Library—and died there on March 17, 1826.

As an enduring tribute to this exceptional figure who served as a bridge between Polish and Austrian culture, a bust of Ossoliński was ceremoniously unveiled during a reception at the embassy. The sculpture was created at the initiative of dedicated members of the Polish diaspora in Austria—namely Sławomir Iwanowski, Krzysztof Korbiel, Stanisław Teper, and Tomasz Ścibak. Its placement within the diplomatic mission underscores the importance of historical memory and the preservation of Polish cultural heritage abroad.

Throughout 2026, several cross-border projects have honored the Count’s legacy; for instance, in June, an international academic conference organized by the Polish Institute in Vienna—titled "The (Un)forgotten Viennese"—highlighted his contributions to the Enlightenment and the development of library systems in Central Europe. Furthermore, since the beginning of September 2026—an initiative of Sławomir Iwanowski and Krzysztof Korbiel (editors of the Viennese diaspora periodical "Polonika")—the PKP Intercity long-distance train "Ossoliński" has been operating on the rail route between Poznań, Wrocław, and Vienna.

High Honors for Contributions to Poland and the Polish Diaspora

Another highlight of the evening at the Polish Embassy was the presentation of state orders and decorations to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to Polish culture, science, and community life in Austria.

The Honorary Badge for Merit to the Polish Diaspora and Poles Abroad—one of the most significant distinctions presented at the event—was awarded to Janina Głowacki, Halina Iwanowska, and Małgorzata Szczerek in recognition of their long-standing commitment to the Polish community in Austria.

The "Bene Merito" honorary badge, conferred by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs to honor those who strengthen Poland’s standing on the international stage, was presented to economist Prof. Monika Köppl-Turyna and music and theater scholar Prof. Tadeusz Krzeszowiak. Additionally, Father Roman Krekora was awarded the Silver Medal of the Polish Army for his service.

A Musical Affirmation of Shared Identity

The ceremony concluded with a concert of patriotic songs. Singing together added a personal touch to the event, serving as a vibrant expression of a deep connection to the homeland—regardless of where one might reside. In its expressions of gratitude, the Polish Embassy in Austria specifically acknowledged the passion and dedication of local Polish associations, the clergy, as well as cultural figures and researchers; it is through their tireless efforts that the Polish language, history, and traditions remain alive in Austria and can be passed on to future generations.

Polish Embassy Vienna

Polish Institute in Vienna